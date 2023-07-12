One Life To Live Alum Nathan Fillion Snags Major Role In The DC Universe

Nathan Fillion has been a beloved fan favorite ever since he played Captain Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds in the cult classic TV series "Firefly." One of his first acting gigs was as Joey Buchanan on the soap opera "One Life To Live" from 1993 to 1997, with a surprise return in 2007. The show gave many actors, including Hayden Panettiere, their showbiz start. Fillion would go on to do superhero voiceover work, as well as star in the hit series "Castle" from 2009 to 2016. He has fondly remembered his soap roots, crediting sudsers as one of the best places to learn acting. He is currently producing and starring in the hit ABC series "The Rookie."

Fillion once showed fans his interest in playing a DC superhero when he had a guest appearance on actor Tim Daly's YouTube Series "The Daly Show" in 2012. In it, Daly — who gained fame doing to voice of Superman in several DC animated shows — has a break from reality, and his concerned son, Sam Daly, contacts his father's good friend Fillion for help. However, things go hilariously awry as Sam peers into his dad's bedroom to see Tim dressed as Superman, and Fillion as Green Lantern, as the two battle imaginary villains. Fillion would then go on to voice the Green Lantern Hal Jordan in several DC animated movies.

Now it seems like Fillion is moving to live action, as he's been tapped to play the Green Lantern, Guy Gardner.