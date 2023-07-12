What To Know About Soap Vet, Andrea Evans

Though Andrea Evans' acting career spans multiple decades, she didn't spend all that time in the spotlight. At the height of her career and just two years after receiving her first Emmy nod in 1988, the soap star walked away from "One Life to Live," disappearing from the public eye. In 1992, she revealed in a CBS News interview that she had been targeted by a stalker, which forced her to abandon her career and prioritize her safety.

The incidents began in the 1980s at the "One Life to Live" studio lobby in New York City, where Evans was first approached by her stalker. The man soon sent the actor death threats and, a few years later, was even caught outside the Secretary of State's office with a meat cleaver and a picture of Evans, prompting the TV icon to leave New York and take a break from acting.

"[The fear] forever changed me. There's no way it could not," Evans told People in 2008. "I prayed a lot. It was a lot of baby steps." Eventually, she overcame her anxiety, and her aging stalker no longer posed a threat, allowing her to reprise her "One Life to Live" character. "Things have come full circle," the actor remarked at the time. "It's time to give the audience what they want. And it's time for me to get closure on why I left in the first place."