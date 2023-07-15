Whatever Happened To Days Of Our Lives' Patrick Muldoon?

"Days of Our Lives" fans know that the character of Austin Reed has been a huge part of the soap opera over the years. While actor Austin Peck has played the character on and off for several years, the role was originated by actor Patrick Muldoon. Before landing his spot on the daytime drama, Muldoon appeared on other shows such as "Who's The Boss?" "Saved by the Bell," and "Silk Stalkings." Once he moved into the world of soaps, fans fell in love with the character Austin, a boxer with a complicated family history and an intense love for Carrie Brady (Christie Clark).

However, Carrie's sister, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), also fell head over heels for Austin and immediately began to do everything in her power to break up his relationship with Carrie and win him for herself. She even went as far as to drug him and pretend he was the father of her son, Will. Muldoon portrayed the role of Austin from 1992 until 1995. He later returned to reprise the character in 2001 before exiting the sudser again in 2012.

After leaving "Days of Our Lives" for the first time, Muldoon's career and love life took off.