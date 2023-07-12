Andrea Evans' Young Daughter Opens Up About Her Mother's Last Days

"One Life to Live" and "Y&R" actor Andrea Evans has died at the age of 66. Evans rose to fame by playing Tina Lord on "One Life to Live" in the late 1970s and 1980s, and over her career, she also appeared on "Passions" and "The Bold and the Beautiful." She was survived by her husband, Stephen Rodriguez, and their daughter, Kylie Rodriguez.

Stephen issued a statement about Evans' death, which read, in part, "Her unwavering strength, positivity and indomitable spirit inspired us every step of the way throughout her fearless fight against this relentless disease," (via USA Today). And now 19-year-old Kylie has shared a tribute to her mother. In her statement, Kylie explained some of what she was feeling: "At just 19 years old, my world has been forever changed, and words cannot adequately convey the depth of my sadness. My mom was my best friend," (via TVLine). Kylie also shared that she was with her mother when she died: "We held hands until the very end."