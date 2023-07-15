How Sally Field Tried To Play Matchmaker With Her Son And Adam Rippon

Most of us would cringe at the idea of our mothers trying to set us up on a date — unless your mom is Sally Field, in which case, a little nudge from Hollywood royalty might do the trick. And for the "Fried Green Tomatoes" actor's son, Sam Greisman, that was the case while he was dealing with a crush of, er, "Olympic" proportion.

Greisman is the youngest of Field's three sons, born in 1987 to the Oscar-winning actor and her second husband, Alan Greisman. These days, he's a New York-based writer, producer, and not-so-subtle fan of award-winning American figure skater and "Dancing with the Stars" contestant Adam Rippon.

In fact, Greisman's admiration for Rippon is something that he and his mother have discussed at length — so much so that Field decided to do what moms do best and take matters into her own hands with a special internet shoutout of her own. (And we have to hand it to her, getting your mom to call out your crush seems like a pretty effective way to avoid the dreaded dating burnout.)