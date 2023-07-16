The Story Behind Marilyn Monroe's Iconic 'Happy Birthday JFK' Dress

Marilyn Monroe was known for her beauty; a blonde bombshell with a to-die-for figure who captivated audiences like few others could. It wasn't just her films, like "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," that gained her notoriety, but her advertisements, public appearances, and tumultuous life off camera. One of her most notable performances was her rendition of "Happy Birthday" in 1962 for then-president John F. Kennedy.

Few people know more than the day's most basic details, primarily the dress and the scandal. When the starlet appeared in a sheer, flesh-colored gown covered in 2,500 hand-stitched crystals, much of the audience thought they were about to see Monroe in the nude. The dress, combined with her seductive version of the well-known song, turned out to be quite scandalous, fueling rumors that she and JFK were having an affair. Decades later, we gained further insight into the momentous occasion when Kim Kardashian donned Monroe's one-of-a-kind dress (now a historical fashion piece).

It became common knowledge that Marilyn had to be sewn into the gown just before the performance because the fabric was so tight and delicate. And Monroe definitely wasn't sporting any SKIMS shapewear underneath. Reportedly, the skintight marquisette dress didn't allow her to wear anything but the gown itself.