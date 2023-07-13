What Happened To BevBoy After Shark Tank?

You may remember the BeverageBoy — also known as the BevBoy — from "Shark Tank." The product was a foam koozie with a weighted "tail" of sorts sticking out from the bottom to keep the drink afloat while you lounge in the water. Because of BevBoy's design and the nature of how it works, the company's mascot was an otter.

Entrepreneur Kevin Waltermire pitched the BevBoy to the Sharks in Season 6 and asked for a $50,000 investment for 15% equity in the company. Waltermire brought a visual aid for his demonstration — a man in a portable pool. After spilling his friend's drink, Waltermire unveiled the BevBoy to the sharks and showed how it worked.

The BevBoy sales numbers at the time, around $10,500 for 2,500 sold, and the fact that Waltermire did not bring order forms to a trade show where he advertised the BevBoy caused three of the sharks — Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, and Robert Herjavec — to swim away from the deal. That left two sharks to battle it out: Lori Greiner and Daymond John.