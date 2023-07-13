Sarah Ferguson's Corgis Are Helping Her Get Back On Her Feet Following Breast Cancer Surgery

Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2023 and is currently recovering following surgery. On July 13, Fergie shared an update with fans on Instagram. One thing that has helped Ferguson enormously over the past few weeks is the corgis that she took in following Queen Elizabeth II's death. "I am slowly working my way back to a healthy body post-surgery. The corgis and I are so excited to be taking our walks together again," she wrote in the caption, adding, "I can't thank my doctors, nurses, and medical professionals enough. I encourage anyone who can to get screened. Don't wait."

Her Majesty was very much a dog lover and had corgis most of her life. When she died in September 2022, her two beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy, needed to be rehomed. According to E! News, Fergie offered to take the pups in. "I think they are exceptional and they're just very funny," she explained. "When they're chasing the air, I think they're looking at her. That's what I like to think. The squirrels are not in sight but they're still barking at something, so I think it might be her." Clearly, they've also done their part to help the Duchess of York through a very challenging, scary time in her life.