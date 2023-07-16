Did Keanu Reeves And Sandra Bullock Ever Date?

In 1994, Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves' relationship began when they played the roles of Jack Traven and Annie Porter as love interests in the film, "Speed." The two's on-set chemistry was electric. Although their relationship was never romantic off-screen, the two have maintained a close friendship ever since. In an interview with Esquire, Bullock shared a story to express just how thoughtful of a friend Reeves has been to her.

According to Bullock, she and Reeves were talking one day, and for whatever reason she explained to him that she had never tried champagne or truffles. As a wildly successful superstar, you would have assumed she had plenty of opportunities to try these famously bougie treats. But that wasn't the case. So, just a few days later Reeves showed up on her doorstep to change that.

Bullock told the publication that Reeves arrived at her house unannounced, holding flowers in one hand and champagne and truffles in the other. Bullock recalled him saying, "I just thought you might want to try Champagne and truffles, to see what it's like." Is that adorable, or what?