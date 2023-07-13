Khloe Kardashian Gets Painfully Real About A Difficult Part Of Her Surrogacy Journey

Khloé Kardashian's first pregnancy was shrouded in heartbreak after her older sister broke the news about Tristan Thompson's biggest scandal of multiple infidelities before Khloé gave birth. While Khloé allowed her now ex-boyfriend and father of her daughter, True Thompson, to be in the delivery room, their relationship would never be the same. And unfortunately, welcoming her second child seems to have been just as difficult.

The reality TV star and middle sibling of the Kardashian clan has never hesitated to keep it real — both with others and regarding the most intimate details of her life, like pregnancy, motherhood, and building a family. So, when the time came for Khloé to share her experience with bringing her son, Tatum Thompson, into the world, she didn't mince words either.

The Good American co-founder described what it was like to have her second child via a surrogate on an episode of "The Kardashians." And while what she had to say was devastatingly vulnerable, it's important to note that her experience is not an uncommon or invalid one.