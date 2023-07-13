Former Y&R Favorite Loren Lott Is A Digital Lavender Dream On The Barbie Pink Carpet

The "Barbie" premieres have been bringing some incredible looks to the forefront, and the latest celeb to hit the pink carpet is Loren Lott. Much like how Margot Robbie's "Barbie" looks have been in a range of colors, Lott's outfit, while not pink, was on theme for the ultra-feminine aesthetic of "Barbie."

Digital lavender is on trend, and it was even predicted to be the color of the year 2023 by consumer trend forecaster WSGN — clearly, Lott got the memo. The actor's tulle gown featured the pretty shade, and she kept the purple vibes going for her whole look. Her gown was strapless, falling just above the knee, and accentuated Lott's waist thanks to its ribbon-style belt. As for her shoes, Lott wore heels with thin crossover ankle straps and bows at the front for a Barbie-esque touch.

The star accessorized with large hoop earrings and a matching silky lilac headband. Her eyeshadow and lip look also featured hues of purple and a hint of pink to match the pink carpet and pull everything together.