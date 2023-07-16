Details Elliot Page Has Shared About His Fling With Olivia Thirlby

Since coming out as transgender in 2020, Elliot Page has been open about his sexuality and his journey to figuring himself out, including his love life. According to The Independent, Page reflected on his past relationships in his memoir "Pageboy," most notably with his "Juno" co-star Olivia Thirlby. In the film, Page and Thirlby play best friends Juno and Leah, and it seems that their on-set closeness blossomed naturally into something more behind the scenes.

Interestingly, though he and Thirlby are the same age (both were about 20 at the time), Page wrote that Thirlby "seemed so much older, capable and centered. Sexually open, far removed from where I was at the time." It was this openness that ultimately attracted the young actor to Thirlby. One day, during the filming of "Juno," Page wrote that he and Thirlby were in her hotel room when she "looked directly at me and said point-blank, 'I'm really attracted to you'."

After that, the pair began a sort-of relationship, having sex in several places including their on-set trailers and even in a private area at a restaurant.