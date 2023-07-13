None Of The Wimbledon Players Bowed Or Curtseyed For Queen Camilla

For over 100 years, the Royal Box at Wimbledon has been reserved for the world's A-list. Anna Wintour, David Beckham, and Jeff Bezos are just a few people who've been able to watch the Wimbledon championships from the best seats in the house, along the baseline of Centre Court. And, of course, when the royal family wants to visit — and that can be royals from around the world — they'll be in the Royal Box.

If you're a royal fan, whether you like tennis or not, Wimbledon is always a good time to check out some royal fashion. The official dress code for the Royal Box is "smart" and with no hats for the ladies; the royal family has put together some stunning Wimbledon looks over the years.

Camilla, Queen Consort, visited Wimbledon on July 12 in a long-sleeve white midi dress with black vertical striped piping, pearl earrings, and stylish round sunglasses. People noticed her outfit, but they also noticed that none of the Wimbledon players bowed or curtseyed to her. Camilla is married to the most senior royal in the U.K., so was it okay that she wasn't given any symbolic greetings from the players?