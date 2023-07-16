Breaking Down All Of Kody Brown's Breakups

No other show has managed to capture the public's attention with a polygamous lifestyle as well as TLC's "Sister Wives." Kody Brown, the family patriarch, his four sister wives — three of whom are now exes — and their 18 children have been entertaining us for 17 seasons.

The plural family has, however, faced a series of breakups that have shaken their ground. Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown have all left their respective unions with Kody, and the polygamist is currently left with only one wife, Robyn Brown. Prompted by how badly Kody was treating her, Christine was the first to leave, and Janelle followed suit soon after. Kody's icy treatment of his and Janelle's sons pushed the second sister wife over the edge.

Meri was the last to leave her spiritual union, but not of her own accord. Kody was the one who no longer wanted to be married to her, and while it took a while for Meri to accept that, she ultimately did. As the reality series focused on their joint family dynamics, we're left to see how things will unfold with all of Kody's breakups.