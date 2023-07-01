Kody Brown Says His Marriage To Sister Wives' Christine Was Based On Ego

TLC's "Sister Wives" has been following the Brown polygamist family since 2010, but a lot has changed since we first met Kody Brown and his then four sister wives. The patriarch was originally legally married to just Meri Brown, his first wife, whom he later divorced so he could legally tie the knot with Robyn Brown, his latest paramour and only remaining wife at the time of writing.

Other than Meri and Robyn, Kody was spiritually wedded to Janelle and Christine Brown for more than 20 years too, and the blended family has a total of 18 children between them. Christine decided to break things off with the patriarch in November 2021, and Janelle and Meri followed suit soon after. While all the separations were touched upon on the show, the aftermath of Christine's departure was the most shocking overall.

Despite sharing six kids and spending more than 25 years living together as a married couple, Kody publicly slammed Christine in the show's bombshell tell-all more than once. In a subsequent sit-down special, Kody even admitted that he felt pressured to marry Christine and that the decision to go into a spiritual marriage with her was ultimately based on his image above all else.