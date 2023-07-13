PR Expert Has Advice For Meghan And Harry After Netflix Series Didn't Earn Emmy Nods

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to share their story in their own words in a docuseries on Netflix called "Harry & Meghan." The show was released in December 2022 and quickly became the most-watched documentary on the streaming platform with more than 81 million hours watched in its first week, according to CNN. The series gave viewers an inside look at Harry and Meghan's lives from the time they met through their exit from the UK and beyond. Despite the show's success, however, it was not amongst the 2023 Emmy nominations, even though it was eligible for the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series category. Now, a PR expert has some advice for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"I think that the fact that it wasn't even nominated shows that the Emmys look at more than just press hits. If they want to be taken seriously, they need to work harder in general, and they need to start working on projects that are more than just another story about themselves and something more complex than a 'pop documentary series,'" Jane Owen of Jane Owen Public Relations Inc. told the Mirror. And that's not all she had to say.