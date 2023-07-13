Treat Williams' Daughter Penned An Emotional Tribute To The Late Hallmark Star

Veteran actor and Hallmark star Treat Williams died in a motorcycle accident in Vermont in June. Williams, who was 71 at the time of his death, was beloved by his costars and his family. The "Hair" star left behind his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gill and Elinor "Ellie" Williams.

A month after Treat's death, his daughter Ellie posted several childhood photos of her and her father on Instagram and paired them with a heartbreaking caption. Ellie wrote that she feels like the accident just happened and explained, "It feels like he's just away filming. However, I keep forgetting that he's not coming home this time. This love is a once-in-a-lifetime love. A father's incomprehensible love for his daughter, and a daughter's boundless love and complete admiration for her father. Dad, I love you more than words could ever describe. You have given me the best life imaginable, and I could not have ever dreamed of having a better father. Thank you for loving me completely. I know you will walk with me by my side for eternity. Until we find each other in the next life, Ellie Belly."

While Treat's son, Gill, has not publicly spoken about his father's death, Ellie and her mother have been open about the family's grief.