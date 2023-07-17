Kelly Preston Once Confronted Kirstie Alley For Flirting With Her Then-Husband John Travolta

Kirstie Alley and John Travolta were frequent co-stars who shared many fans, thanks to their work in the beloved "Look Who's Talking" movies. However, the pair were also very close in real life, which wasn't always something that Travolta's wife, actor Kelly Preston, was thrilled about. It was clear to fans that Alley and Travolta had great chemistry on camera. However, the pair shared strong feelings for one another off-screen, as well. Although they never had a romantic relationship, the pair were totally smitten with each other. Alley even admitted that she had fallen in love with Travolta and that he also had feelings for her. However, because she was married when they met, they didn't pursue a romance.

"[It was] the hardest decision I've ever made because I was madly in love with him — we were fun and funny together," Alley told "The Dan Wootton Interview" podcast in 2018. "It wasn't a sexual relationship, because I'm not going to cheat on my husband," she continued. "I consider what I did even worse because I actually let myself fall in love with him and stay in love with him for a long time."

Meanwhile, Travolta eventually moved on and married Preston, whom he shared three children with. However, Preston wasn't in the dark about Alley's feelings for her husband.