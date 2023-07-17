The Hollywood Icon Both Brooke Shields And Drew Barrymore Had Weird Interviews With

Life-long friends Brooke Shields and Drew Barrymore share the experience of skyrocketing to international stardom at incredibly young ages and being forced to deal with all the good, bad, and ugly that came with that level of fame. And sadly, this included having to sit through inappropriate, sexualized, and, at times, downright predatory interviews with the press when they were only children.

Neither career actress was a stranger to being made into tabloid fodder in their younger years. Barrymore famously struggled with substance abuse and mental illness in her childhood, while Shields constantly faced overt hyper-sexualization as a pre-teen and teen due to her breakout role in the 1978 film "Pretty Baby" in which she played a child forced into prostitution when she was only 12.

Shields and Barrymore commiserated their shared experiences and exploited youths on an episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," swapping stories of uncomfortable interviews with a certain American TV icon.