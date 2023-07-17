What You Need To Know About General Hospital's Pine Valley Guest Jackson Montgomery

Fans of the defunct soap "All My Children" were ecstatic when news broke that Walt Willey would be bringing his character Jackson "Jack" Montgomery (Walt Willey) to "General Hospital," and were subsequently thrilled when he confirmed his return would be on July 12, via a Twitter post.

In 2010, ABC created a web series called "What If" in which several characters from "AMC," "GH," and "One Life to Live" met up in a 10-episode arc. Over the years, many characters have crossed between the network's soaps, particularly when "OLTL" was canceled and a handful of Llanview's denizens briefly went over to Port Charles. Former super spy Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) had crossed from "GH" to "AMC" for a time, and now another citizen of Pine Valley, Jackson, is coming to "Port Charles." But who exactly is he?

Jack is a lawyer who was the former district attorney in Pine Valley. He had an on-again off-again relationship with the wealthy Erica Kane (Susan Lucci), and the two were married from 2005 to 2007. Prior to that, was married to Laurel Banning (Felicity LaFortune) and helped cover up the fact that she killed her ex-husband Denny Benton (Kale Browne) when he attacked her. He also adopted her daughter, Lily. He later became the guardian of troubled teen Reginald Porter (then Chadwick Boseman) and ultimately adopted him. Jack also eventually learned that he had a daughter named Greenlee Smythe (Rebecca Budig) from an affair he had with Mary Greenlee (Anna Stuart).