What We Know About Blake Lively's Frightening Interaction With Paparazzi Stalking Her Children

Fame comes with what can seem like unlimited perks. Who wouldn't want millions of adoring fans defending your honor on Twitter, worldwide recognition, and a bank account so large it would make a whale blush? So many people can relate to having goals that include achieving fame because they too want their moment in the spotlight. However, being well known comes with a hefty price: your privacy. Celebrities have to deal with a double-edged reality, which sometimes includes run-ins with the paparazzi.

Far from just hyping up-and-coming celebrities, the paparazzi have also been known to cause irreparable damage to their physical and mental health as well. Princess Diana's tragic death was tied to the paparazzi chasing her car. Even her son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were involved in a near-fatal paparazzi car chase in New York. Singer Britney Spears was also famously a victim of incessant paparazzi car chases, and four photographers were once arrested as a result. Many other celebrities have come forward to condemn the freedom that tabloid photographers have to harass famous people at will.

"Gossip Girl" star Blake Lively has also lent her voice to this cause by detailing a "frightening" experience she had with the paps stalking her kids.