Why Chip And Joanna Gaines' Target Partnership Sparked Controversy

As the darlings of the home improvement world, it's easy for the Gaineses to fall into some type of controversy every now and then. Whether it's getting sued by former business partners or the $40,000 mistake Chip and Joanna Gaines made on "Fixer Upper," with immense popularity comes a social snafu every now and then.

This time around, however, the home renovation duo got into hot water thanks to their collaboration with Target. With several shows under their belt, a home improvement magazine, and several shops under their Magnolia Market brand, creating a home line with one of the largest retailers in the country is a no-brainer for the Gaineses. The couple first partnered with Target back in 2017 with the introduction of their Hearth & Hand line.

The line of modern farmhouse decor — a staple for Joanna — has since expanded to include furniture sold at the retailer. Although a home line is a relatively neutral collaboration, Target's political moves have conservatives boycotting Chip and Joanna Gaines.