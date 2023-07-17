Christine Brown Hasn't Been The Same Since Her Divorce From Kody

Many fans of TLC's "Sister Wives" breathed a sigh of relief when Christine Brown announced that she finally left her husband, Kody Brown, in November 2021. Now, it's clear she has changed since moving on from being a sister wife.

In the seasons leading up to Christine packing up Kody's belongings, viewers were privy to many heartbreaking moments, including when Christine revealed that Kody told her that he no longer wanted an intimate marriage with her. He went as far as to say it was work. "I was holding her hand. I was kissing her," he said (via Entertainment Tonight). "I wasn't in love. I was doing it as my duty as a husband."

He also refused to accompany their daughter Ysabel to get life-changing scoliosis surgery several states away, citing he couldn't risk getting covid and bringing it home to his younger children. However, he went to officiate a friend's wedding soon after, per Insider. Christine said that was the nail in the coffin that led to the split between her and Kody, and it was also the moment she lost her respect for her husband. Though the events leading up to the divorce and the process of leaving were painful, Christine is now blossoming.