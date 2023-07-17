What Dolly Parton Really Wants To Happen After Her Death

The ever-iconic Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after much hesitation on her part. The induction motivated her to realize a dream of hers and release a rock-and-roll album. The album is titled "Rockstar" and will be released on November 17, 2023. At a press conference for the "Rockstar" album, Parton was asked about a contentious topic — if artificial intelligence (AI) technology would be utilized to create a hologram version of herself for performances, similar to what ABBA has done.

"I think I've left a great body of work behind ... " Parton said in response (via Daily Express YouTube). She hoped that her albums and work will be her legacy and, in regards to new technologies like AI holograms, Parton added, " ... I'll have to decide on how much of that high-tech stuff I want to be involved in because I don't want to leave my soul here on this Earth. I think with some of that stuff I feel like I'll be grounded here forever, so when I'm gone, I want to fly with it, you know. But I'll be around, we'll find ways to keep me here ... "