What You Need To Know About HGTV's Lil Jon Wants To Do What?

In 2022, HGTV premiered a new kind of home renovation show starring one of our favorite 2000s rappers: Lil Jon. The series "Lil Jon Wants To Do What?" shows a totally new side of the rapper as he works with his design partner, Anitra Mecadon, to give clients' spaces a facelift infused with his over-the-top design style while adhering to clients' preferences and budgets.

"We are pushing our content strategy forward with the kind of unexpected shows and talent that will surprise and excite viewers across the audience spectrum," HGTV President Jane Latman said in a statement. "Who doesn't want to see Lil Jon's creative talent traverse the world of hip-hop into the world of home renovation?"

Lil Jon displays his fun, childlike, and creative self, along with a hint of his hard-partying rapper persona when he treats homeowners and Mecadon to shots in honor of the big reveals. And, as seen on "Farmhouse Fixer" starring New Kid On The Block-turned-historic home renovation expert Jonathan Knight, there are occasional references to the rapper's hits. 2003's "Get Low" does, after all, tie into home renovation with its iconic lyric "To the window, to the wall..."

Just in time for the Season 2 premiere, here's what you need to know about HGTV's "Lil Jon Wants To Do What?"