Days Of Our Lives' Cruise Of Deception Explained

While much of the Cruise of Deception was focused around Bo and Hope Brady and Hope's seemingly untimely death, there were many other characters who were greatly impacted by the storyline as well. Jack Deveraux and Jennifer Horton were two people front and center during the miniseries event. Not only did the popular couple help Isabella Toscano find out that Victor Kiriakis was her biological father by giving her the pages of her late mother's diary, but they also had some very romantic moments during the cruise. It was there that the couple got intimate for the first time and really soared into super couple status on the soap (via Soap Hub).

Meanwhile, Victor was also a huge player in the storyline not only because of his involvement with Ernesto and Isabella but also because he and Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) were flirting with the idea of a romance and the couple shared their very first kiss. During the cruise, John Black also realized that he was in love with Isabella, and after the storyline ended, the two went on to get married and welcome a child together.

Longtime "Days of Our Lives" fans will likely never forget the Cruise of Deception or how it affected some of the most beloved characters in Salem. The event was so iconic that nothing like it has been seen on the show since. However, there's always hope for the future.