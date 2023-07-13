Mama June Taking It 'One Day At A Time' Amid Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Sad Cancer Prognosis
It's a mother's worst nightmare: watching your child fight a terrifying health battle in which you can only stand by them in support. Despite this being the new scary reality for "Mama June" Shannon and her family, just like she takes on everything else in life, she's not going to let them simply be defeated by this new turn of events.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the reality TV star revealed that her daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, is battling against stage 4 adrenal carcinoma with a more problematic prognosis than what any of them could have imagined.
Cardwell's cancer is "terminal," according to Mama June. "She's stage 4. She's not gonna go into remission," Mama June admitted during the interview. Although the prognosis doesn't bring good news, the family is determined to keep their heads above water and continue enjoying each day they have together. Mama June states that they've all "accepted" that the cancer won't be going into remission. "So I just tell people one day at a time 'cause you never know," she added.
Mama June is moving to be closer to her daughter
Like any good mama, "Mama June" Shannon is putting her children's needs first. The former "Toddler & Tiaras" star announced she and her husband Justin Stroud are packing up and moving back to her home state of Georgia to be closer to Anna during her time of need. Before the move back to her home state, June and Stroud had been staying in an Airbnb in Georgia to help her daughter out during visits, June told the U.S. Sun.
After undergoing four rounds of chemo, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell remains strong in her fight against cancer. "A lot of people thought that it was gonna make her sick and stuff like that, [but] she's able to bounce back pretty quick," Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird explained to Entertainment Tonight. "She can still go to the grocery store, she can drive herself, she's still able to take the kids to and from places."
Cardwell is still undecided on whether she will move forward with the next step in her treatment, which will be either immune therapy or clinical trials. "She just wants to see how it's gonna go," Mama June, who has had her own health crisis, clarified to ET.