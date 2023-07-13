Mama June Taking It 'One Day At A Time' Amid Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Sad Cancer Prognosis

It's a mother's worst nightmare: watching your child fight a terrifying health battle in which you can only stand by them in support. Despite this being the new scary reality for "Mama June" Shannon and her family, just like she takes on everything else in life, she's not going to let them simply be defeated by this new turn of events.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the reality TV star revealed that her daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, is battling against stage 4 adrenal carcinoma with a more problematic prognosis than what any of them could have imagined.

Cardwell's cancer is "terminal," according to Mama June. "She's stage 4. She's not gonna go into remission," Mama June admitted during the interview. Although the prognosis doesn't bring good news, the family is determined to keep their heads above water and continue enjoying each day they have together. Mama June states that they've all "accepted" that the cancer won't be going into remission. "So I just tell people one day at a time 'cause you never know," she added.