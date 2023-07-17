Hallmark's Alison Sweeney Explains How To Always Get A Workout In

Alison Sweeney has learned a lot about health and nutrition over the years. The former "Days of Our Lives" star has even hosted the popular weight loss series "The Biggest Loser" in the past. Sweeney's connection to health has allowed her to give her fans some great tips on diet and exercise over the years. Sadly, the actor had to deal with body shaming as a young actress, which ultimately led her to a healthier lifestyle. "I remember there was this phase of the low-fat diet — fake cookies or baked things. I would go home and be so upset that I would an entire box of low-fat cookies," Sweeney previously told Maurice Benard on his "State of Mind" series. "It was just crushing. It really is demoralizing," she added.

During an interview with Good Housekeeping, Sweeney revealed that over the years, she taught herself to cook healthy foods, but admitted that it is difficult to cut out things like sugar and salt from a diet. You have to teach yourself to get used to smaller portions and healthier food choices," she revealed, adding that it's a delicate balance not to slide back into old eating habits.

However, in addition to her clean eating policy, Sweeney also makes exercise a priority in her life, even when it may be hard to find the time to get a workout in.