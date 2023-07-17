Why GMA Star Rob Marciano Was Banned From The Show's Set

"Good Morning America's" Rob Marciano has served as ABC's senior meteorologist since 2014. He has provided weather updates to loyal viewers for years and still remains a co-anchor on "Good Morning America: Weekend Edition." However, since late 2022, Marciano has only reported from various sites outdoors and has noticeably been absent from the studio where he usually films.

While the network has been quiet about what may have caused this disruption, several sources have confirmed that the once-respected weatherman is actually banned from the "GMA" set and is skating on thin ice when it comes to keeping his job. According to reports, a shocking encounter with one of his co-workers landed Marciano in hot water.

The identity of the employee has not been released, but the incident was critical enough that "GMA" executive producer Simone Swink had him removed from the building for the foreseeable future. Given past network scandals, such as that of Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes, it appears they have no plans to bring Marciano back anytime soon.