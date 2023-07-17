The Disney Movie Beyonce's Sister Solange Was Supposed To Star In

Many of us were introduced to Beyoncé's younger sister, Solange Knowles, as a backup dancer for Destiny's Child and emerging solo singer-songwriter in the early 2000s. But for a brief moment, Knowles was almost a part of a Disney movie-turned-franchise that could've drastically changed her musical and acting career.

While her older sister was riding the waves of Destiny's Child's multi-platinum 2001 record "Survivor," Solange was creating ripples in her own right as a voice actor for Disney Channel's "Proud Family," teen star of the 2004 comedy "Johnson Family Vacation," and as a featured performer for artists such as Lil Romeo, Lil' Bow Wow, and Kelly Rowland.

Throughout her career, Solange has always prioritized her unique songwriting style above attaining the same level of pop stardom as her older sister. However, the "Cranes in the Sky" singer could have had a very different claim to fame if she hadn't heeded the advice of her father, Mathew Knowles: the "Cheetah Girls" movie.