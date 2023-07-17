Why Michael Strahan And Nicole Murphy Called Off Their Engagement

TV host Michael Strahan and model Nicole Murphy started seeing each other in 2007. People reported that while they were dating, Murphy — who used to be married to Eddie Murphy — shared, "When I got divorced, I said never again. [But] Michael and I talk about everything, and we both love to travel, explore and laugh." The outlet also reported when the couple got engaged in the Bahamas on May 22, 2009.

Strahan expressed his joy at the time, gushing, "I have a great relationship and she's a great girl. I don't like to talk much about my private life, but I'm really happy." However, after a five-year engagement, Strahan and Murphy called it off in 2014. The reasoning was cited as their competing schedules and where they were based.

At the time, Strahan lived in New York and Murphy lived in Los Angeles, and long-distance relationships are incredibly difficult even for celebrities. As Strahan's representative told People, "They love each other very much, but with the distance and work schedule it has been hard to maintain the relationship."