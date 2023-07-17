What Happened To Christine Brown's Fiancé David Woolley's First Wife?

The following article includes references to suicide.

Christine Brown and David Woolley have captivated the public with their affectionate relationship, showcasing love, strength, and unwavering commitment. Fans were delighted to see Christine happy again following her tumultuous relationship with Kody Brown. After Christine revealed that she was dating again, her new relationship received so much support from the fans.

With the level of toxicity Christine had to endure during her relationship with Kody, David felt the need to give assurance to her fans by introducing himself and providing more information about himself in an Instagram post. In the introductory post, he wrote, 'Hello! I'm sorry I haven't let people know who I am yet. I have 8 kids, 6 of whom are married, and 2 who are single! I have 10 grandchildren. I also have kids and grandkids in California who are my extended family, but I consider them my own!'

Although it's inevitable that his children would become public since Christine is a public figure, Woolley made sure to still keep the faces of some of his children hidden by covering them up. He explained, 'Half of my kids do not want to be in the spotlight, so I'm respecting their wishes, and you won't see their faces on here.'" After a brief introduction, he also talked about his first wife, Margaret Suliin Woolley, who took her own life in 2012. She was a compassionate person and was described as "loving, and caring to family and friends," in her obituary.