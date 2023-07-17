How Donald And Ivana Trump Shielded Their Children From The Fallout Of Their Split

Before Ivana Zelnícková traded in her last name for Trump, she was a model. She and Donald Trump met in 1996 when she was in New York City for a fashion show. That same night, the two started dating. Nine months later, they were husband and wife. The rest is history that will forever be in the archives of entertainment news. Although, their divorce was a bigger scoop than their wedding.

Donald and Ivana Trump's divorce was a front-page story. The drama heightened when Donald's affair with Marla Maples, who later became his second wife, surfaced. Tabloids had a frenzy highlighting the end of their 15-year marriage and how New York's biggest socialites would split their multimillion-dollar empire. But it wasn't just money and time Ivana and Donald shared. Behind the gossip headlines, there were three children impacted by their parents' divorce.

Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump were youngsters when their mom and dad's matrimony ended in 1992. Despite the disastrous end to their relationship, Donald and Ivana teamed up to protect their children from the fallout. They limited the media in their household and never let a bad word about the other slip.