Why Tiffany Haddish Used To Habitually Crash Weddings

Actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish knows what it's like to struggle. Before making it in Hollywood, she'd been living in her car. During this time, she often didn't know where her next meal was coming from, meaning Haddish had to get creative.

She began crashing weddings to take advantage of the free food and drinks. "I would have two or three drinks, and then I would grab the microphone and be like, 'I just want to say that you are the most beautiful couple,'" she told People. "Everybody would be looking at me like, 'Who is this Black girl at our wedding?'"

The stares didn't phase her. She regularly sought out wedding venues and especially frequented a hotel in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles for the many weddings hosted there. Since she landed her role in the movie "Girls Trip" back in 2017, things have drastically changed for Haddish.