Hallmark Stars Adding Sizzle To Christmas In July

Each year, the Hallmark Channel fuses summer and the holidays for their "Christmas in July" programming. In 2023, the network announced a lineup filled with plenty of their beloved Christmas classics and two new films: "A Royal Christmas Crush" and "Take Me Back for Christmas." This installment of the holiday movie marathon features a few standout actors who are certainly adding to the already-hot temperatures of the month.

That includes newcomer Katie Cassidy starring in "A Royal Christmas Crush," her first Hallmark Channel movie, as well as actor Corey Sevier taking the lead in the new film "Take Me Back for Christmas." His 2022 film "Noel Next Door" is featured in "Christmas in July" along with his newest project, per Heavy.

And we can't forget veteran Hallmark actor Tyler Hynes who has a devoted fanbase. Hynes has starred in several Christmas movies for Hallmark, and his films "An Unexpected Christmas," "On the 12th Date of Christmas," "The Misetole Secret," "It's Christmas, Eve," "Three Wise Men and a Baby," and "Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas," are all part of "Christmas in July."

See why these three actors are the ones to watch this "holiday" season.