Jennifer Lawrence Had An Unusual (But Charming) Response When Cooke Maroney Proposed

Jennifer Lawrence is known and loved for her iconic personality. Whether she's walking the red carpet, giving a speech, or being interviewed on a talk show, her authenticity shines through and causes fans to fall in love with her, even more, every time. Of course, part of Lawrence's charm is not always saying the right thing at the right time. Her slight awkwardness is endearing but all too relatable, and her personal life is no exception.

When it comes to such a momentous occasion as getting engaged, typically the person getting proposed to has one job: say yes. However, when Cooke Maroney popped the question to Lawrence after about a year of dating, the actress was filled with shock and gratitude.

People recapped an interview Lawrence did with the YouTube channel Chicken Shop Date, where she explained how anxious she actually was to become a fiancé. Needless to say, she was also really looking forward to the moment Maroney asked her to marry him. Lawrence had envisioned the way things should have played out. However, when it was actually happening, she just repeated the word "what" and then kept thanking Maroney.