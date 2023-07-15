DAYS' Kim Coles Clears Up The Mystery Of Why Whitley Kidnapped Abe

In May 2023, "Days of Our Lives" criminal Colin Bedford (Jasper Newman) struck Mayor Abe Carver (James Reynolds) on the head, sending the poor man to the hospital for major surgery. As he recovered from the amnesia he suffered from as a result of the assault, the mysterious Nurse Whitley (Kim Coles) kidnapped him. She brought him to her eerie, cat-themed apartment and tried to convince him she was his wife, Paulina. To make the story even more believable, she hired an actor named Jerry Prentiss (Terrell Ransom Jr.) to pretend to be his son, Theo, who lives abroad. Now, not only does Whitley constantly drug Abe to keep him docile, but she's also hooked him on a soap-within-the-soap called "Body and Soul."

However, Abe is starting to figure out that things aren't as they seem, especially after noticing "Theo" on the soap. However, each time he gets closer to learning the truth, Whitley drugs him. She's also been very skillful at dodging the authorities and independent investigators like Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols). That being said, Jerry is starting to have second thoughts about fooling the mayor. But given that Whitley has previously admitted that she would rather kill Abe rather than allow him to be found, things are sure to get even more tense in the near future.

It's only a matter of time before Abe is either rescued or realizes the full truth and tries to escape, which could end his life. It begs the question of why Whitley is so desperate to keep Abe to herself and why she kidnapped him in the first place. Kim Coles thinks she has an explanation.