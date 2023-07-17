Who Is Matt Damon's Wife, Luciana Barroso?

Although Matt Damon's most famous relationship might be with his friend and business partner, Ben Affleck, he's also enjoyed nearly two decades of marriage to his wife, Luciana Barroso. The pair tied the knot in 2005, something Damon wasn't sure he'd ever do. "I remember thinking, in my early 30s, that I wouldn't [get married], you know?" Damon told The Hollywood Reporter. That all changed when he met Luciana Barroso in 2003.

Barroso, who was born and raised in Argentina, was working as a bartender in Miami, Florida at the time. Damon was in the city shooting the movie "Stuck on You." Although the "Good Will Hunting" star tends to romanticize their first meeting, Barroso is much more realistic. "Matt's story is that he saw me across the room and there was a light on me. And I'm like: 'yeah it was a nightclub — there were lights everywhere!'" she told Vogue Australia. A few aggressive fans were asking Damon for autographs, and he sought refuge behind her bar. Instead of letting him hide, she put him to work making drinks — fortunately, he had studied how to bartend for a movie role years before. "He made me a ton of money in tips that night because of course everyone wanted to go and see him," Barroso recalled.

Just two years after their rom-com-esque meet-cute, the couple exchanged their "I do's" in New York City. As Damon told Parade, embedded in their wedding bands are small diamonds passed down by his maternal grandfather.