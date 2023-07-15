Hallmark's Take Me Back For Christmas Is Royally Relatable Without A Princess Protagonist

Hallmark has had great success over the years with its romantic films, and adding fictitious royalty into their Christmas-themed movie formula has propelled the network to new heights in viewership. However, even tried and true formulas need to take a break once in a while. In almost every movie or TV show, the audience needs a character they can identify with, and having a protagonist become enmeshed in the lives of royalty adds a fairy tale flavor to which viewers can relate. However, Hallmark's new film tailored for the network's Christmas in July event, "Take Me Back for Christmas," is a departure from the royalty tropes and a refreshing take on the magic of the holiday season.

Directed and starring Corey Sevier ("Lassie"), and written by his real-life wife Kate Pragnell, the film also stars Vanessa Lengies as Renée, wife to Sevier's Aaron. Brynn Godenir ("Burden of Proof") plays Renée's bestie, Tasha, Paula Boudreau ("The Handmaid's Tale") plays her mother, Maria, and Kimberly-Ann Truong ("Star Trek: Strange New Worlds") plays Santa Claus' elf, Cici. Sevier and Pragnell had previously collaborated on the Christmas flicks "Heart of the Holidays" (2020) and "It Takes a Christmas Village" (2021), and their magic truly shines here. Rounding out the cast are Miguel Rivas as Jerry, Moni Ogunsuyi as Asley, and versatile character actor Gerry Mendicino as Renée's boss, Jeff.

In fact, the film might be among the best Hallmark movies to watch this Christmas. Or rather, this July.