How Snoop Dogg Reacted To Martha Stewart's Risque Sports Illustrated Cover
Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart have a relationship that both shocks and delights fans. Stewart herself remarked on "The Ellen Show." that their friendship is unexpected to many but also very genuine. Sharing the same stage, Snoop agreed, "We got nothing but love for each other." The duo first met backstage at "The Late Show with David Letterman," and the rapper followed up with emails, which the domestic queen shared on "Martha" in 2008. "'I would love to hang out with you whenever time permits. I dig your style, MS. For real, for real. So hit me back when you are free for me,'" she read. Stewart did, and Snoop was introduced as her next guest.
It wasn't until the now-famous Justin Bieber roast on Comedy Central in 2015, though, that the duo cemented their relationship for good. "She sat next to me and she stole the show," the music artist recalled to "Today." "She was the funniest roaster that night. In that moment, I knew I wanted to be alongside this lady for the rest of my life."
Stewart and Snoop have since gone on to co-host the TV cooking show "Martha and Snoop's Potluck Party Challenge," and appeared together for numerous other projects. They're also supportive of each other's accomplishments. In fact, when the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue featured Stewart as one of four covers, Snoop had nothing but love to share. Even if, while taking a peek, he did have one eye closed under his sunglasses.
The lifestyle maven expected a bouquet, but the rapper offered a single rose
"When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, 'Oh, that's pretty good. I'm going to be the oldest person ever on the cover.'" Martha Stewart was correct when she communicated her thoughts during a cover shoot interview with the magazine — at age 81, she is indeed the most mature swimsuit-clad cover girl the publication has ever featured. It was a wise decision on the part of SI; Stewart's cover sold out, beating sales of fellow model Brooks Nader, singer Kim Petras, and even actress Megan Fox.
When she revealed her white bathing suit and cleavage on Instagram, admirers including Drew Barrymore, Lupita Nyong'o, and Jennifer Garner offered their praise. The one star, though, missing from the comments section was Snoop Dogg. During her cover shoot, the media mogul even anticipated his reaction, "Snoop is just going to think it's fantastic."
For an event celebrating the swimsuit issue, Stewart told ExtraTV she was still waiting to hear from her friend. "I thought I would get a bouquet of roses, something. Nada. Where are you?" she joked. Finally, the rapper gave his appreciation via Instagram, posting a photo of the cover, along with one single rose emoji and a flame. Snoop's delayed and abbreviated reaction could be explained by his conversation with Insider, where he shared he generally cruises right past any sexy photos of his gal pal. "That's a lane we both stay out of," a very married Snoop Dogg said of their strictly platonic friendship.
Stewart and Snoop share a mutual appreciation for each other
"She's like the big sister I never had," Snoop Dogg told Today about his relationship with Martha Stewart. "Being able to correct me, to teach me, to show me how to be better, to give me something to aspire to be. We need this in life, and this is what we have." It's no surprise, then, the hip-hop artists prefers not to dwell on swimsuit shots of Stewart, and instead, stick to friendship and collaborations.
The two spend casual time together, and have parlayed their relationship into several joint ventures beyond their cooking show. They created complementary red and white wines for 19 Crimes, and promoted BIC lighters in a series of commercials. "We are great business partners," Stewart confirmed to House Beautiful. When the lifestyle guru started "The Martha Stewart Podcast" in 2022, her first guest was The Doggfather himself.
After a 2023 Super Bowl commercial for Skechers where Stewart gets a tattoo of Snoop's face, she posted a shot of the artwork along with the caption, "My Dogg! ... Forever linked in ink to my favorite Snoop Dogg." Although the ink was faux, the sentiment was real. It's mutual admiration on Snoop's behalf. "I've never met anyone like Martha Stewart," he admitted to Rolling Stone. "When we come together, it's a natural combination of love, peace and harmony."