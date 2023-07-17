How Snoop Dogg Reacted To Martha Stewart's Risque Sports Illustrated Cover

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart have a relationship that both shocks and delights fans. Stewart herself remarked on "The Ellen Show." that their friendship is unexpected to many but also very genuine. Sharing the same stage, Snoop agreed, "We got nothing but love for each other." The duo first met backstage at "The Late Show with David Letterman," and the rapper followed up with emails, which the domestic queen shared on "Martha" in 2008. "'I would love to hang out with you whenever time permits. I dig your style, MS. For real, for real. So hit me back when you are free for me,'" she read. Stewart did, and Snoop was introduced as her next guest.

It wasn't until the now-famous Justin Bieber roast on Comedy Central in 2015, though, that the duo cemented their relationship for good. "She sat next to me and she stole the show," the music artist recalled to "Today." "She was the funniest roaster that night. In that moment, I knew I wanted to be alongside this lady for the rest of my life."

Stewart and Snoop have since gone on to co-host the TV cooking show "Martha and Snoop's Potluck Party Challenge," and appeared together for numerous other projects. They're also supportive of each other's accomplishments. In fact, when the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue featured Stewart as one of four covers, Snoop had nothing but love to share. Even if, while taking a peek, he did have one eye closed under his sunglasses.