What Happened To Tori Spelling's Inheritance From Her Father?

When Tori Spelling's old man kicked the bucket, he left her what could be considered just a drop from his own bucket. Aaron Spelling was worth a staggering $500 million, a fortune that would make any heir buckle at the knees. However, when the time came to claim her inheritance, Spelling learned that her father had left her only $800,000. That might sound like a lot of money to some people, but for a daughter, it's relatively quite low — we're talking 0.16% of her father's total wealth. In comparison, that's like your dad being worth $50,000 and leaving you only 80 bucks.

The "90210" star told Good Morning America that she knew right off the bat how much her father was leaving her because he told her himself. "It was a hard conversation to have with him. I didn't want him to think that I was asking him for the money, or even talking about something so morbid as when he would pass ... he said, 'You're gonna be OK. I made sure. You're getting just under a million.'"

In everyone's mind, daddy's little girl should have gotten a lot more than 0.16% of her dad's wealth. It struck many as strange, but the "Death of a Cheerleader" actor admitted that her outrageous spending habits prior to his death definitely had some influence on the late multimillionaire's decision. She confessed that spending hundreds of thousands of dollars while shopping led her to into debt and almost filing for bankruptcy after her moneymaker show "90210" ended.