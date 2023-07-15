Beloved Soap Legend John-Paul Lavoisier Returning As Days Of Our Lives' Philip

"Days of Our Lives" fans are finally getting back a legacy character they've been wanting to see. Philip Kiriakis will officially return to Salem this year, but he'll look a bit different as the show has recast the role, which has primarily belonged to actor Jay Kenneth Johnson.

However, fans shouldn't be too disappointed by the casting news, because beloved soap star John-Paul Lavoisier is set to step into the role of Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and Kate Roberts' (Lauren Koslow) troublemaking son, per Soap Opera Digest. Many viewers may remember that Lavoisier portrayed the role of Philip in 2015 and 2016, but is best known for his work as Rex on "One Life To Live." While the actor's stint on "Days of Our Lives" wasn't a long one, he brought his own spin to the character and fans were happy to see the soap star back in action.

The return of Philip to Salem will likely make for some very intense drama. The character hasn't been seen on screen since 2021, and he left amid a heated rivalry with his nephew Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) as the two men battled for the affection of Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin).