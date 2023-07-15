Whatever Happened To Days Of Our Lives' Philip Kiriakis?
"Days of Our Lives" fans who have been watching the soap opera for years know that Philip Kiriakis is an important legacy character. Born to Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), Philip's life was full of drama right from the very start. It all began when Victor and Kate struggled to conceive, so they turned to in-vitro fertilization. However, Victor's former wife, Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), was obsessed with the idea of getting Victor back and stole the couple's embryo to have it implanted into her own body. From there, Vivian carried Philip to term and gave birth to him, robbing Kate of the experience.
Philip grew up quickly and was soon aged into a teenager, played by actor Jay Kenneth Johnson. However, over the years, actors Kyle Brandt and John-Paul Lavoisier also stepped into the role. During Philip's time in high school, he befriended other Salem teens such as Belle Black (then Kirsten Storms), Shawn Brady (then Jason Cook), Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath), and Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin).
Philip found himself falling in love with Chloe, who completely turned his world upside down. However, their relationship was unsteady through their teen years. Eventually, Philip and Chloe split, and she moved on and fell hard for Philip's nephew, Brady Black (then Kyle Lowder).
Philip married Belle and became CEO of Titan
"Days of Our Lives" viewers watched Philip Kiriakis get his heart crushed when Chloe Lane fell in love with and married Brady Black. Philip was forced to pick up the pieces of his life and ultimately developed feelings for Belle Black, the longtime love of his best friend, Shawn Brady. Belle and Philip started a relationship and even got engaged. However, before they had a chance to plan their wedding, Philip was called to active duty in Iraq. The couple had a hurried wedding ceremony before Philip was deployed. During his time overseas, Philip dealt with a lot of trauma, including losing part of his leg. He returned home, and he and Belle decided to start a family together. Philip was thrilled to learn that Belle was pregnant, and the two welcomed a daughter named Claire together. However, shortly after Claire's birth, it was revealed that Philip wasn't her biological father. Instead, Claire belonged to Shawn.
Philip was heartbroken to find out that he wasn't Claire's father and eventually fought for custody of the little girl. The situation got ugly, and Shawn and Belle planned to run away with their daughter. After realizing that he had lost Belle and Claire forever, Philip threw himself into his work and began to focus his energy on his family's company, Titan Industries, when his father, Victor Kiriakis, made him CEO.
Philip had a mental breakdown and was institutionalized
After his marriage with Belle Black (then Martha Madison) ended, Philip moved on to date Stephanie Johnson (then Shelley Hennig) and even married Melanie Jonas (Molly Burnett). However, he continued to be unlucky in love. Philip spent some time living in Chicago before moving back to Salem and rekindling his romance with his first love, Chloe Lane. All the while, Philip also tried everything he could to regain his position as CEO of Titan. Eventually, Victor Kiriakis ended up naming both Philip and Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) as the company's leaders.
While Philip fell in love with Chloe all over again, he found himself in competition with Brady Black. Philip was jealous over the time that Brady and Chloe were spending together as co-workers and began to exhibit aggressive behavior. Philip's jealousy got so bad that he decided to fake his death and frame Brady for the murder. The charges against Brady were eventually dropped, and Kate and Victor Kiriakis decided to put Philip in a mental institution in hopes of keeping him out of jail for his crimes.
Philip hasn't been seen since he faked his death. However, "Days of Our Lives" fans are eager for the character to return in the future, as he always tends to bring plenty of drama and mystery with him.