Whatever Happened To Days Of Our Lives' Philip Kiriakis?

"Days of Our Lives" fans who have been watching the soap opera for years know that Philip Kiriakis is an important legacy character. Born to Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), Philip's life was full of drama right from the very start. It all began when Victor and Kate struggled to conceive, so they turned to in-vitro fertilization. However, Victor's former wife, Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), was obsessed with the idea of getting Victor back and stole the couple's embryo to have it implanted into her own body. From there, Vivian carried Philip to term and gave birth to him, robbing Kate of the experience.

Philip grew up quickly and was soon aged into a teenager, played by actor Jay Kenneth Johnson. However, over the years, actors Kyle Brandt and John-Paul Lavoisier also stepped into the role. During Philip's time in high school, he befriended other Salem teens such as Belle Black (then Kirsten Storms), Shawn Brady (then Jason Cook), Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath), and Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin).

Philip found himself falling in love with Chloe, who completely turned his world upside down. However, their relationship was unsteady through their teen years. Eventually, Philip and Chloe split, and she moved on and fell hard for Philip's nephew, Brady Black (then Kyle Lowder).