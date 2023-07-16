A Look At David Beckham's Legal Troubles

As one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, David Beckham has appeared nearly all over the world. The athlete has played for some of the most prolific soccer clubs around. Playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, and other soccer clubs, the midfielder has always been a star player.

With all his travels around the world, the international athlete has also seen the inside of a number of courtrooms. Though well-loved within the sports community, his star power has also drawn attention to his personal life and relationships. From several accusations of unfaithfulness to his wife Victoria Beckham to alleged assaults, the soccer star has been involved in various legal battles throughout his time in the spotlight.

Although David Beckham's stunning net worth can probably handle the bevy of court appearances the professional athlete has made, a considerable amount of his time has been spent either filing or fighting off lawsuits.