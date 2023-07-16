Soap Vet Morgan Fairchild Is Mourning A Tragic Loss

In a series of heartbreaking social media posts, actress Morgan Fairchild announced the tragic death of Mark Seiler, her longtime partner and fiancé of 36 years.

The "General Hospital" veteran took to her various social media accounts to break the news to her followers. "#SadNews I'm so sorry to let you know that my beloved life partner & fiancé, Mark Seiler, passed away last Friday," she wrote on Instagram. The post features a black-and-white photo of a younger Seiler and Fairchild standing close to one another. The beautiful couple is dressed formally and look perfectly happy together as they smile at the people around them.

Fairchild went on to reveal that Seiler had been suffering from Parkinson's disease for years, but it wasn't the cause of his death. "It seems to be #LongCovid that killed him after his 3rd infection," the longtime soap star explained in her post before adding, "Please consider wearing a mask. #BeKind I am sending love to you all."