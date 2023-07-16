What Happened To ROQ Innovation After Shark Tank?

When it comes to functional fashion wear, ROQ Innovation is a clear standout. Raquel Graham is the founder and CEO of the company, which sells beanies and headbands called "headlightz." But these headpieces aren't ordinary at all, as they feature a rechargeable LED light that has numerous brightness levels. Besides their use for outdoor activities, they have been deemed helpful for emergency situations that offer little to no light. The Chicago-based company launched in 2014 and also sells a faux fur scarf product called "nekz." Regarding the intention of ROQ Innovation, Graham said, "We develop, solve and invent solutions daily to meet the needs of our families. I enjoy providing solutions to making anyone's life a bit easier. We all need that," as seen on the Roq website.

Graham's products quickly became popular, with nekz selling out in less than an hour of its 2016 launch on HSN. Yet, eager to secure more funding, Graham later put her best foot forward in Season 13 of "Shark Tank." She initially asked for $200,000 for 15% equity, per Shark Tank Talks. Peter Jones and Kevin O'Leary ultimately made a final deal with Graham, investing $200,000 for 20% equity and a royalty of $1 per unit until $600,000 is paid. Graham clearly had success on the show, but what happened to ROQ Innovation after "Shark Tank?"