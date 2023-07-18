What Gordon Ramsay's Wife Tana Really Does For A Living

As a mother of five, Tana Ramsey spends a lot of time in the kitchen, which inspired her love of cooking. She also sees it as an opportunity to learn useful hacks such as how to make delicious meals on a budget. "Buy your fruit and veg totally unprepared; that's the cheapest way to cook for your family," Tana said in her interview with The Guardian. The bestselling author also recommends planning your meals ahead and repurposing leftovers. Her books describe these meal prep hacks in detail, making things easier for novice cooks.

Some say that Tana is capitalizing on her husband's fame, but she couldn't care less. "I can either dwell on that and worry about what people are going to say, or I can get on with it," she told the Evening Star. Plus, most readers love Tana's work and find her cooking style different than that of her husband. "Tana, of course, is the wife of Chef Gordon Ramsay, but her style is gentler and more family-oriented," said Wogan, an Amazon customer who bought "Tana's Kitchen Secrets."

Tana is currently trying to revive her television career, according to the Daily Mail. An anonymous source told the tabloid that Mrs. Ramsey has sold her beauty salon so she can return to the small screen. "She is also in development with Studio Ramsay Global on some exciting projects, and in conversation with ITV. It's time for some new adventures," said the spokesperson.