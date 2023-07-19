Hallmark's Jonathan Bennett Makes His Food Network Return With New Generational Series

There's something especially entertaining, almost thrilling, about seeing contestants scramble to create gourmet meals on television. Whatever challenges are set before them — whether it be working with an ingredient they've never heard of or handling a kitchen mishap — they often overcome in a surprising way and reveal a unique, final dish. The Food Network is known for such shows, and later this summer, they'll add another competitive cooking show to their inventory.

Actor and television host Jonathan Bennett, who's a proud member of the LGBTQIA community, will be the host. He is no stranger to the camera. He's starred in Hallmark movies like "The Holiday Sitter," which was Hallmark's first LGBTQ+ Christmas rom-com, and "The Christmas House," played a key part in "Mean Girls," and hosted Food Network shows like "Cake Wars" and "Christmas Cookie Challenge." After a hiatus, he's ready to return to the screen for the channel's new show, "Battle of the Decades." "I can't wait for the world to watch Old School VS. New School in a battle of the decades!" Bennett commented on Instagram.