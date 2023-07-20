Salma Hayek Once Turned Down Donald Trump's Proposal To Date

Salma Hayek has long been considered one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, so it shouldn't be a surprise to learn that she's had plenty of potential suitors vying for her attention over the years. Despite the praise she receives for her physical beauty, the "Frida" star has remained humble about her good looks and ability to stun crowds. In 2013, Hayek told InStyle that while many deem her alluring, "I have never tried to be as beautiful as I can be." Despite not prioritizing her physical appearance, Hayek did credit the effort she does make to her fashion mogul husband, Francois-Henri Pinault.

The actress dated a few familiar faces before marrying Pinault on Valentine's Day in 2009. Hayek shared romances with actors Edward Norton, Edward Atterton, and "Sweet Home Alabama" star Josh Lucas ahead of igniting a spark with Pinault in 2006, according to People. However, she admitted in 2015 Allure interview that she kissed more than a few frogs over the years, too. Being something of a serial monogamist prior to getting married meant she didn't spend much time being single. However, that didn't stop American businessman and reality star Donald Trump from trying to win her over.