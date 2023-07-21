Days Of Our Lives Famous Feuds Explained: Marlena And Kristen

"Days of Our Lives" viewers have watched some truly entertaining feuds between characters over the years. Throughout the course of the soap opera, fan-favorite Salemites such as Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) have gone above and beyond while trying to torment one another. Others, like Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) have spent decades fighting and scheming against each other as their lives continue to intertwine. However, one of the most iconic rivalries to ever be portrayed on the sudser has to be that of Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) and Kristen DiMera (Eileen Davidson/Stacy Haiduk).

Longtime fans of the show know that the love of Marlena's life is John Black (Drake Hogestyn). However, like most soap opera couples, the pair have had many ups and downs over the years. At one point when John and Marlena were separated, Kristen came to Salem and grabbed his attention. The two hit it off after John saved Kristen from a mugger and the two began working together at the Horton Center.

However, there was a problem with the relationship. Kristen was the adoptive daughter of John's enemy, Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo). Despite her family ties, John and Kristen fell in love, and Kristen's strong obsession with keeping him away from Marlena led to some juicy and unforgettable drama.